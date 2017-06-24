How To Optimize Your Sleep To Eliminate Sugar Cravings

First and foremost, get enough sleep. Inadequate sleep is not just total sleep deprivation. Staying up an extra hour to hear Stephen Colbert interview your favorite band counts, too. Set the DVR and get your sleep.

Second, understand that our hunger, like most other things in our bodies, follows a circadian rhythm. Studies have shown this hunger is the strongest at around 8:00 p.m. Knowing this, make sure you've eaten properly at appropriate intervals during the day. Be ready for these upswings in hunger and have appropriate snacks ready—if you can push through this time, your cravings will likely significantly diminish by 10 p.m. I think most would agree that a meal schedule that is a bit more protein-heavy in the morning and a bit more carb-heavy in the evening is helpful for sleep. High-glycemic carbs (like jasmine rice) coupled with foods high in tryptophan and melatonin can help with sleep. When in doubt, think about Thanksgiving-—our most sleep-promoting meal of the year!

Finally, make sure your sleep is of the highest quality. If your partner describes loud snoring sounds coming out of your mouth at night, don’t ignore them. Similarly, if your legs feel restless or there are other things that are off about your sleep, seek help for these conditions immediately (here are few tips to get you started; my book, The Sleep Solution, has many more). There's a reason why so many patients who figure out the reasons behind their inability to sleep well see positive changes in terms of weight, metabolism, and yes—sugar cravings.

