How A Skin Care Supplement Can Give You An All-Natural Glow — No Makeup Required
The phrase “faux glow” comes up a lot in beauty writing. We toss it around when we talk about highlighters, bronzers, and blushes. We explain how to achieve it with the right sweep of a makeup brush or pressing of a palm. There are skin care products, infused with superficial brightening ingredients, that promise an instant glow. Yes, so much of beauty is about getting that coveted faux glow.
And while we’re all for makeup and skin care tips that help you fake it—we’re also partial to helping your skin achieve from the inside out. Enter, mindbodygreen’s nr+.
How this skin care supplement helps you get that glow.
How does skin get that vibrant dew that highlighters and makeup hacks so often promise all on its own? See, young, healthy, moisturized skin cells reflect light. When your stratum corneum is supple, it naturally appears more vibrant and reflective—much like the pigments in makeup are trying to do. And you can help skin cells do this with the right nutrients.
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
First up: Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that tempers inflammation, neutralizes free radicals, and manages photodamage.* It's a member of the carotenoid family of antioxidants, which have been shown to enhance the overall tone of your skin.* Getting enough antioxidants—both topically and internally—is a vital part of a holistic skin care regimen. Then there’s rhodiola is an adaptogen that helps manage oxidative stress.* And finally, phytoceramides provide cells with hydration, enhancing moisture levels and smoothing texture.*
mindbodygreen's nr+ also supports your cell's longevity and youthfulness.* Here's how. The supplement's eponym is the nicotinamide riboside (NR). It's an active ingredient that turns into another molecule called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) when absorbed by the body. NAD is a coenzyme that is needed for proper mitochondrial function. What does this mean? It means NR is able to support your energy at the cellular level—and more energetic cells means more youthful cells, long term.*
All of these enhance each other's performance; the end result is a supplement that works thoroughly to give your skin cells energy, moisture, and nutrients.*
The takeaway.
Glowing skin is always in. And sure, you can cheat it with the right products and makeup tricks, but you can also give your complexion a running start with the right nutrients.