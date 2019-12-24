Huaquing Wang, a Ph.D. urban and regional sciences student at Texas A&M, and Lou Tassinary, Ph.D., J.D., professor of visualization, conducted the study.

The two looked at the city of Philadelphia, analyzing what they refer to as "landscape spatial metrics" in connection with the health outcomes of Philly residents, and what they found suggests our parks ought to get a little weirder—in shape, that is.

Philly residents who were closer to "connected, aggregated, and complex-shaped" green spaces were found to have a lower risk of mortality than those who lived near plain, square-shaped spaces.

"Nearly all studies investigating the effects of natural environments on human health are focused on the amount of a community's green space," the study notes. "We found that the shape or form of green space has an important role in this association."

And as far as why, Wang and Tassinary note, "The complexity of the park shape was positively associated with a lower risk of mortality. This association might be attributable to the increased number of access points provided by complex-shaped green spaces."