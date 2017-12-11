This Company Has A Genius Way To Make Local Produce Available Year Round

As is often the case in the You. We. All. world of wellness, what's good for the world is good for health on an individual level as well. Frozen fruits and vegetables are as healthy or healthier than typical fresh produce, as it's picked at the peak of ripeness and immediately flash-frozen to preserve nutrients (spinach can lose 90 percent of its vitamin C within 24 hours of being picked). By contrast, between transport time and delays in buying, most food is at least two weeks old by the time it's purchased.

Mateer's initiative also supports small farms and farmers, in a time when it's becoming less and less profitable to grow food that's healthy and environmentally sustainable. "In the 17 years since 2000, more than 21 percent of family farms have closed!" he explains. "When family farms close, land that was full of living, breathing plants that filtered air and absorbed carbon dioxide gets turned into parking lots and strip malls. We all lose the environmental benefits that that land provided, and we also lose the produce that that land would have grown, in a time when we’re realizing how important nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables are to our well-being." Supporting smaller farms is also fiscally beneficial for the region. "We believe in keeping our food dollars close to home so that people are supporting farms nearby, and keeping their dollars local," Mateer says. "When money is spent locally, it gets reinvested locally. This supports local jobs and infrastructure and keeps local businesses alive. That’s no small thing, especially for rural farming communities that might be further from customers."

Right now, Seal the Seasons is available in North and South Carolina and preparing to launch in Florida and Georgia, with New York and New Jersey to follow in the new year. But Mateer doesn't plan on stopping there. "We don’t think that the local movement is a trend—we think that this is a real change in buying habits," he says. "If you give customers the choice of a good-quality local product at a competitive price, they’ll choose local over not. We want to give consumers that choice. We believe that local food should be for everybody, so we want to make as much of it available to as many people as we can."