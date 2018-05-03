mindbodygreen

Ryan Reynolds Has Struggled With Anxiety His Whole Life. Here's How He Copes

Leigh Weingus
Ryan Reynolds Has Struggled With Anxiety His Whole Life. Here's How He Copes

May 3, 2018 — 21:15 PM

If you've seen him in movies or follow him on social media, Ryan Reynolds probably isn't the first person who comes to mind when you think of celebrities who struggle with mental health. But despite his dry sense of humor and lighthearted nature, when it comes to anxiety, Reynolds is open and honest about his lifelong struggle.

“I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds recently told The New York Times. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

His childhood had its ups and downs, but Reynolds, now 41, remembers his 20s as a particularly difficult time. “I was partying and just trying to make myself vanish in some way,” he says, recalling the crippling anxiety he suffered from during that time.

These days, Reynolds has his anxiety under control for the most part, but it takes work. He admits he often does interviews in character as a way of managing his nerves, uses headspace frequently, and keeps in mind that once he's on stage, his anxiety is all but gone. “When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead, and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set,” he explains.

Reynolds isn't the only man who's opened up about his struggles with mental health in recent months. In April, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got real about his struggle with depression. "I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere," he said. "I was crying constantly."

