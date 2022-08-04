How Long Do Beauty Supplements Take To Work? What The Research Says

I’m all about the long game with skin care. I want to do things daily that will not only support my skin health in the interim, but will keep it looking vibrant for several years (decades!) to come. This is why I don’t rely on “quick fixes” with my routine: I’d rather the steps in my routine work thoroughly rather than immediately. To do this, I follow a gentle, simple routine that leans heavily on tried-and-true ingredients such as vitamin C serums, barrier-supporting creams, sunscreen, and research-backed beauty supplements.

With all that being said, I’m only human. I wouldn’t never expect my products to work overnight, but I do want to see some signs that the product is working within a reasonable amount of time. For serums, I give it three to four weeks to see a visible difference. For creams, I expect to experience improved and sustained skin hydration by the two week mark. But for beauty supplements, those must take months to work, right?

Well, for full results: Yes, stick with your beauty supplement for about two to four months. But some beauty supplements may have you seeing improvement much sooner, like mindbodygreen’s cellular beauty+.*