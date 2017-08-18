mindbodygreen

Close banner

Want To Age Well? Having A Sense Of Purpose Is Crucial

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Want To Age Well? Having A Sense Of Purpose Is Crucial

Photo by Katie McNaught

August 18, 2017 — 9:50 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

If you wake up with a sense of purpose and a goal or two on your mind, you're in luck: According to research, you're on track to age gracefully.

This conclusion comes out of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry this week, which surveyed a group of adults over 50 in 2006, and then checked in with them again in 2010. In 2006, 4,500 of them had strong grip strength and walked quickly (signs of stability and healthy aging).

Four years later, 9.5 percent of study participants fell below this threshold. And typically, those who had lost their grip strength or ability to walk quickly went about their day aimlessly rather than having clear goals and intentions.

"These findings suggest that sense of purpose, a modifiable factor, may play an important role in maintaining physical function among older adults," the study authors concluded.

This isn't the first time purpose and overall health has been studied. Earlier this summer, one study found that cultivating purpose is correlated with reduced insomnia in older adults. So in the name of graceful aging and a good night's sleep, it might be a good idea for all of us to set some intentions.

Looking to cultivate a sense of purpose? Here are 10 questions to ask yourself.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-purpose-can-help-you-age-gracefully

Your article and new folder have been saved!