I’m not a doctor, but I am a baker, so I feel half qualified to answer this question! Sometimes, the stresses of everyday life need to take a back seat. Our brains need a break from work and the endless to-do list. Procrastibaking is an ideal escape, because once you start baking, you can’t stop until you see it to completion. You simply can’t let those whipped egg whites fall or that melted chocolate harden in the bowl. Abandoning those adorably yummy gingerbread house pieces would just be cruel. And as every baker knows, meringue waits for no one.

Procrastibaking is a perfect pocket of time away from having to exert yourself mentally or physically. Plus, the result is delicious and makes everyone happy. Win-win! The other thing procrastibaking helps you avoid? That tiny little black hole you carry around in your purse or pocket that allows you access to all of human knowledge and every person you’ve encountered since birth (i.e. our phones)

Like I said, I’m no doctor, but I don’t think we’re supposed to have that in our faces 24/7. Our hands were made to make things, not tap and scroll.