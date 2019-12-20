The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have made a big move on Starbucks: They've become a shareholder in the business.

In a post on their website Monday, PETA announced it has officially become a Starbucks shareholder after purchasing enough shares and will now be permitted to send a representative to speak at shareholder meetings and will be able to submit shareholder resolutions. Their fight? The extra charge for alt-milks in beverages.

"Many coffee drinkers are lactose intolerant, and PETA is intolerant of cruelty to cows, which is why charging extra for soy and nut milks is hard to swallow," PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

Starbucks currently charges 80 cents for all vegan-friendly milk options, which in most stores includes soy, almond, or coconut milk. Starbucks Reserve locations in New York, San Francisco, and Seattle began offering oat milk in March, along with the international outposts, but it's yet to make its way to all locations stateside.

Previously, PETA has organized protests against Starbucks upcharge, specifically related to soy milk. While other brands will charge extra for oat and other nut milks, many skip the charge for soy milk.

The animal rights organization has pointed out specific examples to other brands that serve soy milk without asking for extra change. They call out Tim Hortons, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, and Philz Coffee as brands that skip the upcharge, among others.

PETA and its community have also pressured Starbucks via social media and other platforms but have not seen success. They're hoping that taking on the brand as a shareholder will get their initiative heard or at least acknowledged.

Of course, the best way to save money on your daily cup is to make it at home, but you can save some money by making your favorite nondairy milks at home, too. Here's how to make nut milks at home in under five minutes (quickly enough to even make it on a workday).