Turns Out, Oysters Are An Unlikely Ally In The Fight Against Climate Change

It may be hard to believe, but New York City actually used to be the oyster capital of the world. Its waterways were clean and swimmable, full of seals, whales, fish, and half of the world's oyster population. The New York Public Library records show that long before pizza and bagels, the city's menus were overrun with local, fresh-caught oysters. By the time the 20th century rolled around, though, city dwellers had gobbled up all the oysters and started dumping trash and sewage into surrounding waters.

The Billion Oyster Project is hoping their work will help turn back the clock to cleaner days. "We already know that these oyster reefs were meant to be here in the first place," says Hetrick. "We know it's possible."

So far, the organization has returned 30 million oysters to the harbor, and we'll need every last one of them to help clean increasingly polluted water and combat the extreme sea level rises that the U.N. predicts could go from happening once a century to once a year by 2050.

And New York isn't the only place using bivalves for a brighter future. "All coastal cities are in for adverse effects... Oysters are a good option [for them]," says Hetrick. The Chesapeake Bay is another hot spot for reef restoration; the Nature Conservancy is working to introduce more oysters to the Gulf of Mexico; and a number of European cities have expressed interest in doing something similar, according to Hetrick.

It's important to note that the oysters placed in the wild for restoration aren't meant to be eaten—especially the ones in New York's waters. (A Hudson River oyster is not something to be enjoyed raw.) So to support efforts like these in your area, keep on eating oysters, but opt for ones that are farmed, and leave the wild ones to do the hard work of cleaning. Consult the Monterey Bay Aquarium's list of 18 farmed varieties that are raised responsibly the next time you're looking to order oysters in a restaurant and if you're buying them in a store, the seafood watchdog recommends looking out for ones that have the CO (Canada Organic) or ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certification.

Beyond buying responsibly, we can all help this important species thrive by living as sustainably as possible. "While oysters are very good at helping us adapt to the effects of climate change, they're also vulnerable themselves," Hetrick says, explaining that ocean acidification from climate change can make it more difficult for oysters to grow their shells. Yet another reason to pay attention to your carbon emissions, live as low-waste as possible, and vote with your dollar (and your ballot) for companies and candidates that are committed to helping the planet.