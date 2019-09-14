There's A 'Food Apartheid' Happening In L.A. & You Can Help Stop It

In 2016, Auset opened Süprmarkt, a low-cost traveling market for organic produce, to make healthy food more accessible in her area. In the years since, she's served over 30,000 pounds of produce to appreciative neighbors.

"'We need this here' is one comment that I hear often," Auset says of the typical response to Süprmarkt, which pops up in a number of low-income neighborhoods around L.A. and partners with local farmers and wholesalers to keep prices low. People can pop over to shop the market, sign up for a subscription box, try their hand at one of Süprmarkt's famous 10-day juice cleanses, or talk about how to prepare that week's veggies.

"A lot of these communities have gone decades without access to healthy foods, and they're not used to having fresh food in their diet. It's not just a matter of bringing the food; there have to be people there who are willing to support and lead them through the process," she says.

Eventually, Auset hopes to open a physical space to serve as a hub for healthy food and wellness in South L.A. It'll be the area's first full-service organic grocery store, complete with plenty of produce, prepared meals, and wellness goods from nearby makers. She envisions it as a place where local people can come to learn about nutrition, take a free yoga class, or just be with one another. "A lot of times in these neighborhoods, there isn't a place where you can just go sit down and be with friends and chill and use Wi-Fi," she says. "So it will also be a green, beautiful space with a small nursery in the back to help people connect with where they get their food."