This Is How Often You Should Weigh Yourself If You Want To Lose Weight (A Doctor Explains)

So I wrestled with this question when I set up my medical office. Should I weigh my patients? Should I weigh them at every visit? Is the cringe on their faces when they’re being weighed counterbalanced by the information on their weight that I gather over time?

I also had to put their personal distress in context of fact. One-third of the world is overweight, and the U.S. in particular has a growing population of obesity, 13 percent and climbing. Most common diseases in the Western world—heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol—are driven, in part, by obesity. Weight does matter. If I can help my patients lower their high blood pressure by losing the weight they’ve gained in the last year, I want to be able to do that.

The most common way I use weight in my practice is helping patients who come in feeling self-critical about “all the weight they’ve gained, and being able to look back through their charts and say, “Actually, you’ve only gained two pounds! No big deal. Let’s figure out how you can really care for yourself and eat and move in a way that is healing for your body.” Still, if someone doesn’t want to be weighed, we don’t check a weight. And if someone has an eating disorder (or requests it), we do “blind weights,” so I get the number, but the patient doesn’t see.