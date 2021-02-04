3 Major Reasons Your Skin Looks Dull Right Now + A Supplement To Help

There are plenty of reasons that cause your skin to look dull. (We listed all of them here if you want a more thorough read.) But the big ones right now are likely stress, dehydration, and diet.

Stress—especially long-term, chronic stress—does a number on your body. During times of duress, more circulation is diverted to vital organs, such as the heart, brain, and lungs, blood flow is taken away from your skin, including your face. Over time, chronic stress can lead to a dull complexion.

In the winter, our skin gets drier. This is because our barrier is compromised by external conditions like lack of water in the air, cold temperatures, and internal heaters. When this happens water literally evaporates from our barrier, making skin dehydrated. Dehydration prohibits your skin from performing the most basic and essential functions, such as cell turnover. This results in a buildup of dead cells on the surface, resulting in clogged pores, congestion, and dull skin.

Finally, diet plays a large role in your complexion—notably antioxidants. (I don’t know about you, but I just don’t seem to be eating as many leafy green salads and fruits this time of year.) Antioxidants neutralize excess free radicals, which can spin out of control and cause oxidative stress in the body. This can lead to chronic inflammation, which, in turn, can not only dull the skin's complexion but accelerate fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores, as well as cause puffiness, sagging, and blotchiness.