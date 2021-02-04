3 Major Reasons Your Skin Looks Dull Right Now + A Supplement To Help
As the middle of winter lulls along, you may start to feel your skin looks lackluster. This happens for a few reasons, from increased stress to lack of outdoor time. (Well dive into this in more detail later, don’t worry.) Personally, every time I look in the mirror I can’t help but think to myself, Whoa, I look worn out lately. And while there are valid reasons that, yes, I’m feeling more exhausted lately—you know, a pandemic and so on—I can’t help being frustrated that I look so.
If you’re feeling—and looking—it too, there are steps you can take to bring back some life to your skin. One, is mindbodygreen’s nr+.
A few reasons why your skin looks tired.
There are plenty of reasons that cause your skin to look dull. (We listed all of them here if you want a more thorough read.) But the big ones right now are likely stress, dehydration, and diet.
Stress—especially long-term, chronic stress—does a number on your body. During times of duress, more circulation is diverted to vital organs, such as the heart, brain, and lungs, blood flow is taken away from your skin, including your face. Over time, chronic stress can lead to a dull complexion.
In the winter, our skin gets drier. This is because our barrier is compromised by external conditions like lack of water in the air, cold temperatures, and internal heaters. When this happens water literally evaporates from our barrier, making skin dehydrated. Dehydration prohibits your skin from performing the most basic and essential functions, such as cell turnover. This results in a buildup of dead cells on the surface, resulting in clogged pores, congestion, and dull skin.
Finally, diet plays a large role in your complexion—notably antioxidants. (I don’t know about you, but I just don’t seem to be eating as many leafy green salads and fruits this time of year.) Antioxidants neutralize excess free radicals, which can spin out of control and cause oxidative stress in the body. This can lead to chronic inflammation, which, in turn, can not only dull the skin's complexion but accelerate fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores, as well as cause puffiness, sagging, and blotchiness.
What to do: take mindbodygreen’s nr+
Supplements can help your skin from the inside out—and support us in ways we’re not always able to do on our own. To start, one of the best ways to energize your cells is through a form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR, when ingested, is converted into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). This little molecule aids your cell's mitochondria, what serves as the powerhouse to your cells, giving them energy, helping them perform their tasks, and supporting the regeneration process.*
But nr+ doesn't just stop there. The formula contains the potent antioxidant astaxanthin to neutralize free radical damage, which in turn helps save collagen, even tone, and enhance your overall tone.* And since a diet low in antioxidants is one of the reasons your skin looks dull, supplementing those will help enhance your complexion.
There’s also phytoceramides to replenish the skin barrier—which can help your skin hold onto water—as well as help smooth out fine lines. Dullness is a major indicator of dry skin—so tending to this concern will ideally help bring back your glow, too. Finally, there’s the adaptogen rhodiola to neutralize oxidative stress, a major contributor to premature aging.*
In fact, users and experts say that when they take mindbodygreen's nr+, they not only look more awake—but they feel more energetic too. "'I've already noticed that my skin looks a little more youthful. Within a few weeks, there was a decrease in the appearance of fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes," says holistic psychologist Ellen Vora, M.D., about her experience. "As a holistic psychiatrist, I see how low energy affects our physical and emotional health, both in my patients and my own life. Since taking nr+, my overall energy has improved, and I feel a bit more engaged and focused at work."*
And our everyday users agree, too. One commented, “I am noticing a difference, especially in pictures. My skin appears to glow more. I didn't realize until I looked at newly taken pictures of me. I attribute this to nr+. Yes, I am loving it!"* Another said, "I have only been taking it a few weeks but can see improvements in my skin along with more energy. I most definitely recommend it."* And another said, "My skin looks brighter, more tone, and a nice glow."*
The takeaway.
You don’t have to settle for tired looking skin—yes, even this time of year. If you notice you could use some help, supplements can provide a refreshing glow.*