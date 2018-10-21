This Is The Hottest Commodity Between New Parents (No, It's Not Sex)

Prior to having children, couples argue about a variety of different topics: sex, money, family, driving directions. But since both people are the managers of their own days and nights, the topic of time rarely arises. If there's a free evening, you can do whatever you want. If you want to go to the gym at 11 a.m. on a Sunday, you go to the gym. If you want to see a friend for lunch in the middle of the week, you see a friend.

All of that changes when a baby arrives on the scene. Suddenly, you find yourself asking your partner if you can take an hour on the weekend to exercise. You have to ask permission to see a friend for dinner or stay out late one evening. Since someone needs to be with the baby at all times, you are no longer in charge of your time—your baby is. And you're watching each other's free windows like hawks, tallying and scorekeeping and doing all of the things you know you're not supposed to do in marriage. Time, and the allotment of it, becomes the hottest commodity between new parents—and also the greatest sore spot where resentment can fester.

"Whenever my partner has time off of work, I feel resentful that they get to do whatever they want while I'm home with our kid," a client shares at the beginning of a session. "I feel like we're fighting over time, even though my partner says he wants me to have time on my own. It's like both of us are quietly keeping score of how much time away from home the other person gets."

It's a sentiment I've heard countless times from clients with a baby or young children. Unless you're blessed with extended family who can offer support or have the financial means for abundant child care, chances are high that you and your partner argue over time. And even with additional support, time still seems to gravitate to the hot seat of marriage arguments.

This makes sense: When you become a parent, you experience an extreme loss of self, and you intuitively know that the way back to self is through time on your own. For the first few months, time is completely reorganized, as you're on a 24-hour sleep-wake cycle while baby figures out the difference between day and night. But eventually sleep finds a rhythm, and you emerge from new-parent slumber with a need a reestablish yourself in the world of full-grown human beings. You long to have a few hours to spread your wings in the world without the weight of a baby in your arms. This, of course, requires time. Which requires negotiating with your partner about who's on and who's off.