We Asked A Neuroscientist How She's Mentally Preparing For The New Year

Another visualization favorite of Swart's is creating a vision board, though she specifically makes "action boards," to emphasize the action required in manifesting. She's a huge believer in the law of attraction, and previously explained to mbg that setting intentions and visualizing primes your brain to receive what you're looking for.

"It's very important to [first] identify all the thought processes, addictions, toxic relationships, habits—even old clothes," Swart says, however that looks for you. Then, "I'll do a calling in for the feelings, people, and things I want in the new year," she notes.

When your action board is complete, you'll know it's working when it inspires you to act whenever you look at it. "However small," Swart told mbg, "it's about doing something every day to move toward those goals, like networking, or dating. It's about acting and keeping with what you put on your board."

Whatever it is you want to leave behind in 2020, be sure to take time to release it as we enter the 2021. Because the only way to make space for the new, is to clear out the old.