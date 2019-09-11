Here's How Neil Patrick Harris Gets His Kids To Eat Healthy

As far as multi-hyphenate stars of stage and screen go, Neil Patrick Harris is somehow equal parts a charismatic charmer, down-to-earth dad—and pretty mindful, too. I recently got a chance to chat with him about his healthy habits (it's all about balance!) and how he's teaching his kids to listen to their bodies.

He also shared how he gets his kids excited for school time again: "My twins are entering the third grade this year. That's really a pivotal time in schooling, and you really start to think about the classroom size, how the classes are structured, what these hardworking teachers are dealing with," says Harris. "You want the best for your kids, for all kids." To help, Harris partnered with Quaker Chewy and AdoptAClassroom.org about a new back-to-school initiative aiming to raise $250,000 for the nonprofit, which helps support teachers with much-needed supplies.

It was getting late in the day, and his husband and two kids were just about to swing by so they could all go to dinner together. Speaking of…