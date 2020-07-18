Similar to exercise, a poor mental state can make it physically difficult for your digestive system to perform. Think about it: When you’re dreading an early morning jog or HIIT session, doesn’t it feel a touch more difficult than when you spring to it eager and ready? The same goes for eating, says Leaf.

It happens at the cellular level: For example, your pancreas is in charge of producing digestive enzymes and hormones (like insulin), as well as aiding the absorption of nutrients. And according to Leaf, the pancreas secretes around twenty different neuropeptides (or the key mediators between the neurons in our brain and GI functions in our body).

So when you’re in a negative state (stressed, anxious, and the like) the communication channel is compromised; and thus, your body might not absorb nutrients as optimally; and as Leaf previously mentioned, you might lose up to 80% of the nutritional value—even if you’re snacking on the most antioxidant-rich veggies. “If you’re eating organic, sustainable, farm-to-table, whole food, but you’re eating with feelings of anxiety, depression, or jealousy, you affect every part of your digestive system," she adds.