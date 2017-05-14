I Lost My Mom 2 Years Ago. This Is How I've Grown

My mother lost her own mother at a young age, and I see now that it greatly affected the way she raised us. Although I don't currently have children, I know that when the time comes I will love them harder and appreciate every moment with them even more because I lost my own mom.

Although it has been only two years, I feel like my mother’s death continues to push me to grow as each day passes. I hope reading this has brought you comfort. Be assured that, even in devastating grief, you are not alone. Though it may not feel like it sometimes, there is still great meaning, joy, and most importantly, love to be found in this world. Love fiercely while you can. That's what life is about.