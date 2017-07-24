In the old days, I had tons of clothes in all different colors and styles, half of which didn't even fit. Getting dressed was a chore that made me feel fat and disappointed with my final outfit. Getting out of bed could be so difficult, and I was tired of this added stress. I just wanted to have an easy closet that reflected my personal style and soul. Enter the capsule.

If you’ve ever browsed Pinterest, you’ve probably come across capsule wardrobes—closets that consist of about 32 to 40 pieces of clothing for a specific season. I soon created my first bohemian capsule wardrobe in the hopes that it made mornings a little less painful. I created a system to incorporate bright, unusual patterns into an otherwise minimalist closet (an aesthetic that I now share with my clients!) to bring out my free-spirited personality.

After I built out my wardrobe, it was suddenly easy to get dressed. No more trying on five outfits only to end up upset. No more sweaty, panicked rushes out the door only to be late—again. In fact, I was saving more than 30 minutes each morning, which turned into time I'd use to implement my health goals. I started by going for a 20-minute walk every morning, which soon became a 30-minute run. I fell in love with the happy hormones, the runners high, and the calm, confident feeling that followed long jogs. My capsule wardrobe helped my health in other ways, too. I stopped mindlessly spending my money on clothes and instead used it to buy healthier food.

Over time, I lost over 20 pounds and my periods slowly became more regular. On top of that, my new wardrobe—filled with color and life—gave me confidence and a spark in my eye. It's helped me rediscover how to take care of (and love!) myself, even on dark days.

I truly believe our closets are opportunities for self-care. You have to wear clothes every day, so why not choose some that make you feel like a glowing goddess rather than a disorganized hot mess?