“Cruciferous veggies contain these phytochemicals called glucosinolates,” says gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, on the mindbodygreen podcast. “Which are kept separate from another enzyme, called myrosinase. Those two chambers are separated, but when you chew those veggies, they create a reaction when mixed together that results in isothiocyanates like sulforaphanes.”

Tons of scientific jargon here, but basically the two classes of chemicals are combined when you chew the vegetable, causing a reaction that creates those incredible, anti-carcinogenic sulforaphanes. A pretty impressive feat, considering all you had to do is munch on some cauliflower. But when you buy frozen foods, those veggies are typically pre-blanched in order to reduce quality loss over time; when they're scalded as such, they lose the myrosinase enzyme needed to activate the reaction.

That’s not to say you should toss your arsenal of frozen foods; all Bulsiewicz says to do is invest in some mustard seed powder. “Mustard seed powder has the enzyme, myrosinase,” he says. Meaning, sprinkle it over your frozen cruciferous veggie stew, and you’ll be able to create that same chemical reaction. The result? Antioxidant-rich vegetables with a whole lot of health benefits (gut, skin, you name it).