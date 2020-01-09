It's no secret that tea in all its variations can have a ton of health benefits. And one benefit, according to new research, might be a longer and healthier life—if you're drinking enough, that is.

In a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, researchers discovered that drinking tea at least three times a week was linked to longevity and greater overall health.

We're always happy to have another excuse to sip on a cup of tea, so we dug deep into the findings to learn more about how they came to the magic number three, and which teas are the healthiest.