Here's Exactly How Much *More* Water You Should Be Drinking In The Summer

For most of the year, we need about the same amount of water each day—the typical recommendation is eight 8-ounce glasses—but by how much should we increase that number in the hot, sweaty summer? If you live in a place that gets steamy in the June/July/August months, you're almost definitely sweating out more water than you normally would.

It only makes sense to increase your water intake to make up for that, right?

According to Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine expert and mindbodygreen Collective member, yes. "Since you are sweating more in the summer, you are also losing more fluids quicker, thus increasing your need for additional water intake," he explained. The good news is that, as Cole explained, "It's easier to drink more water in the summer since you notice that you are thirsty more quickly."

That said, it's not quite as simple as drinking a ton of water during the summer months and forgetting about hydration through the winter. "It's important to keep your intake of water at a steady level regardless of the weather. In general, your water intake should be around 64 ounces daily, but depending on your activity levels, weight, height, and sex, it could be a little more," he explained.