The study, led by Purdue postdoctoral research associate Joshua L. Hudson Ph.D., was designed to determine whether adults should eat more protein than the current recommendation for daily intake (0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight or 0.36 grams per pound).

The research involved screening over 1,500 nutrition articles in scientific journals, with the team identifying 981 people across 18 studies that dealt with things like protein intake, weight loss, physical activity, and types of protein.

Initial findings from this study confirmed the recommended daily intake of protein holds true at 0.36 grams of protein per pound. So if you weigh 140 pounds, roughly 50 grams of protein a day would bring you to that threshold.

And as far as getting more than what's recommended?