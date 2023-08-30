How Much CBD Oil Should You Take for Pain?
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is a natural compound found in the cannabis plant. As people seek natural alternatives to manage their pain, CBD has gained vast popularity for its potential therapeutic benefits.* However, determining the appropriate CBD dosage for pain relief can be challenging, as it varies depending on several factors.
In this guide, we explore the factors that influence CBD dosing, some of the best CBD oils available, and key considerations to help you find the optimal dosage for your pain management needs.
How might CBD help alleviate pain?
CBD interacts1 with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a crucial role in regulating various physiological functions, including immunity and pain perception. By influencing the ECS, CBD may alleviate pain through its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.*
When it comes to pain relief, studies suggest that CBD may help manage chronic pain2 in conditions such as arthritis, neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, and fibromyalgia, or pain associated with cancer treatment.* However, it's important to note that CBD is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and its effectiveness may vary from person to person.
Factors Affecting CBD Dosage for Pain Relief:
The following factors may affect CBD dosage3 for pain relief:
- Body Weight: A person's body weight can impact how CBD is processed and metabolized in their system. Generally, people with higher body weight may require a slightly higher dosage compared to those with lower body weight to experience the same level of pain relief.
- Severity of Pain: The intensity and type of pain you're experiencing play a role in determining the appropriate CBD dosage. Those with severe or chronic pain may need a higher dosage, while individuals with mild or occasional pain may find relief with lower doses.
- Tolerance to CBD: As with any substance, prolonged use of CBD may lead to a tolerance build-up. If you have been using CBD regularly, you may find that your body needs a higher dosage over time to achieve the same pain-relieving effects.
- Individual Sensitivity: Each person's endocannabinoid system reacts differently to CBD, which means that some individuals may experience pain relief with a lower dosage, while others might require more significant amounts.
It’s worth noting that in addition to the above, other factors may affect dosage3 as well, such as age, sex, or type of pain. However, more research is needed to determine the effects of these factors on dosage.
How much CBD oil should you take for pain?
There are no official recommendations on how much CBD oil to take for pain. However, a few studies have suggested taking 5 milligrams3 of CBD twice a day and then increasing it by 5 to 10 milligrams every 2 to 3 days until you reach the desired effect, or up to a maximum dose of 40 mg/day.
The World Health Organization (WHO) concluded that CBD is largely safe, even in high doses4 (up to 200 milligrams a day). However, taking too much CBD may cause minor side effects like diarrhea, loss of appetite, and sleepiness.
Ultimately, you need to find what works for you. As functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., told Mindbodygreen, start at the lowest dose possible (which can be even half of one dropper, depending on the product) and move up as needed. Check-in with your body and see how it responds to the dose. It can be useful to keep track of your pain levels in a diary and see how you feel after each dose adjustment.
How many times a day should you take CBD for pain?
The recommended frequency of taking CBD for pain can vary based on individual needs and the specific CBD product. There is no universal answer, as each person's response to CBD can differ.
Read the brand’s label to get a general idea of what they recommend for their product intake. Each CBD oil product featured in this article will have labeling and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) that can help you better determine the best dose of CBD oil for pain.
CBD oils come in various concentrations, usually measured in milligrams of CBD per milliliter of oil. For example, a 30-milliliter bottle containing 1,000 milligrams of CBD would contain approximately 33.3 milligrams per 1-milliliter dropper. Understanding the concentration is key for accurate dosing and frequency.
You can also speak to a healthcare provider for advice on the best frequency of CBD oil for pain relief.
A few of our favorite CBD oils:
Best strength: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Variety of flavors
- 4 potency options, including stronger ones
Cons:
- Refunds only for unopened product
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle 8.3 mg per serving (250 mg strength)Moderate 20 mg per serving (600 mg strength)Moderate 33.3mg per serving (1,000 mg strength)Strong 83.3mg per serving (2,500 mg strength)
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Oil offers a variety of options to suit different needs, with four strengths (250 milligrams, 600 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams, and 2,500 milligrams), five delicious flavors (mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream, and natural), and two types of hemp CBD: broad spectrum (without the THC) or full spectrum (with traces of THC). Each bottle is made to order, ensuring that your product arrives fresh at your door. Users love the flavors and say the product helps promote mental and physical comfort.*
Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced & cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only 1 flavor
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye's Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil comes in a strong concentration of 1,000 milligrams per bottle. This full-spectrum hemp CBD blend is responsibly sourced and uses organically grown hemp, terpenes, and other natural ingredients to offer a full entourage effect — meaning you get to enjoy the synergy of all the compounds naturally found in the hemp plant. Elm & Rye says its blend promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and physical comfort.*
Best organic: Joy Organics Tranquil Broad Spectrum Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Discount programs available for extra savings
- 4 strengths available
Cons:
- Only one flavor
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg per servingModerate, 30 mg per servingStrong, 45 mg per servingStrong, 75 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Joy Organics CBD oil has earned its USDA organic certification and for good reason! The product contains just 3 ingredients, all organic: extra-virgin olive oil, broad-spectrum hemp, and invigorating peppermint oil. Users say the oil helps promote joint and muscle health, in addition to mental relaxation.* The product comes in 4 strengths, ranging from moderate (30 milligrams of CBD per serving) to strong (75 milligrams per serving), which will help you find the perfect dose.
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Subscription program available
- Reasonably low price
Cons:
- May be too gentle for some people
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms uses US-grown unadulterated hemp and all-natural ingredients to create its broad-spectrum oil. This blend contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and other antioxidant-rich plant compounds, without the THC. This CBD oil comes in an energizing mint flavor, and you can add it to foods and drinks or massage it into your skin. Users say massages with this oil help promote physical comfort and maintain joint and muscle health.* Each serving delivers a gentle dose of 16.67 milligrams of CBD, perfect if you’re a newbie.
Takeaway
When it comes to CBD oil dosage for pain, it's best to start with a low dose and gradually increase it until you find the relief you’re looking for. Pay attention to how your body responds and be patient, as it may take some time to discover the optimal dosage for your needs. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance to ensure safe CBD use for pain management.* And if you’re interested to find out how much CBD you need to relax, read our article here.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.