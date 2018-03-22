Yes, Becoming A Mom Can Make You Better At Your Job — And These 3 Women Are Proof

For ambitious working women, the "Should I have kids?" question is a difficult one. Conventional wisdom says you can have either a career or a family, but you cannot have both. According to the stereotype, motherhood is bad for business. Becoming a parent, so they say, "emotionally distracts you," holds you back, and weighs you down. Though motherhood may fill you with joy, it definitely does not help you start, run, and grow a business.

That may be what the prevailing narrative around motherhood has told us, but I'm here to tell you that it's simply not the case. Today, a new legion of female founders is rising up to rewrite that narrative. And the result is reshaping how we perceive motherhood and business.

As it turns out, motherhood is an asset for business, not a liability—especially if you run your own company. This wisdom from three ambitious women proves that sometimes having kids is exactly the career boost you need.