How A 'Moai' Could Combat Loneliness & Help People Live Longer

However, these studies also face the issue of replicability, and causal associations are difficult to draw. For instance, earlier this month, a study led by Jason Chen, Ph.D., of the Center to Improve Veteran Involvement in Portland, was published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology. They found that, counterintuitively, among veterans loneliness was associated with lower depression severity. This has prompted study authors to more closely examine the role of social support interventions.

“We are currently looking at interventions that are not only relevant to veterans just at our hospital but also in other settings.” Chen said, “In addition, our study team is interested in emphasizing the potential for loneliness interventions for our more rural, isolated populations in Oregon and beyond.

Reza Ghomi, M.D., is a Seattle-based neuropsychiatrist who sees firsthand how social support alone can have a dramatic impact on emotional well-being.

"Social isolation has dramatic effects not only on mental health such as increasing risks for depression and anxiety but now we are seeing it can increase risk for cognitive impairment and ultimately dementia.” Ghomi said. “Building community does the reverse and promotes a sense of wellbeing and satisfaction including improvement in cognitive abilities."

When it comes to the medical community, at a time when burnout was just named as one of the biggest challenges in healthcare by a Lancet report, finding supporting environments remains key among healthcare providers. Dana Correil, M.D., an internist and cofounder of SoMeDocs (“social media doctors”), points to the benefits of her “moai” being centered around a shared interest in advocacy and healthcare communication.

“For doctors, social media can be a space for connection, a powerful tool to mitigate the loneliness epidemic.” Correil said, “It allows us to exchange ideas, find camaraderie, and perspective, for issues challenging our profession today, and provides us with opportunities to make actual change.”

And the opportunity for doctors to connect offline have flourished: everything from through story-telling workshops like the Nocturnists, narrative medicine programs, and Schwartz rounds help build community around shared vulnerability.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. But, as the science suggests, the health and well-being of all of us may benefit from having our own village, or moai: at home, work, and everywhere in between.