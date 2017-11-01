Once reserved for only the most serious of fitness enthusiasts or people of high socioeconomic status, workout classes got a lot more accessible when companies like ClassPass took off in 2013, with a diverse offering of classes—from aerial yoga downtown to a CrossFit gym way out in Brooklyn—for a fixed price.

Especially in cities, checking out a new class often means exploring a new neighborhood with a friend and potentially new nearby healthy restaurants. If you have a good chunk of time on a Saturday, getting together with a friend for back-to-back workout classes followed by brunch is hardly out of the question.

Additionally, working out can be a way to make new friends or even meet a partner. If you see the same person at your yoga class every Thursday, for example, why wouldn't you say hi?