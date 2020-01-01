mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

The Mediterranean-Pork Diet Doesn't Alter The Cognitive Benefits

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Image by LIOR + LONE / Stocksy

January 1, 2020 — 13:04 PM

The benefits of eating a Mediterranean diet are plenty: It's good for heart health, promotes diverse gut bacteria, and improves cognitive functioning. And people like the diet because it's nonrestrictive in terms of calories and carbs, making it easier to adopt, but until now, the lack of red meat might have kept some people from committing.

Luckily, a study published in the journal Nutrients found adding lean pork to the Mediterranean diet does not alter or diminish the diet's cognitive benefits. Researchers are calling it the Mediterranean-pork or Med-pork diet.

What did the researchers find?

Lead researcher Alexandra Wade, Ph.D., and a team from the University of South Australia adapted the Mediterranean diet to include two to three weekly servings of fresh, lean pork and studied the effects. Participants were between 45 and 80 years old, and a portion of the group ate the Med-pork diet, while another portion was prescribed a low-fat diet (often used to reduce the risk of heart disease). They were then tested on brain-processing speed and emotional functioning. 

People on the Med-pork diet showed greater performance in cognitive functioning than those on the low-fat diet. Proving the advantages of the Mediterranean diet remain the same even with two to three servings of pork.

Article continues below

Why does this matter?

Most Americans follow a standard Western diet high in red meat, processed foods, and sugar. Scientists hope that by moderately incorporating one type of red meat into this meal plan, it will become more appealing to a larger group.

Implementing the Mediterranean-pork diet into the broader population would also reduce beef production, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Pork production emits only a fraction of the greenhouse gases compared to beef," Wade said in a news release, "and the Med-Pork diet is really ticking all boxes—taste, health, and environment."

These environmental and cognitive effects combined can create a healthier future for the aging population, who are expected to outnumber children in the coming years. Dementia and cardiovascular health are concerns for seniors, but these new lifestyle changes can support both the brain and the heart.

"We're hoping that more people will find this dietary pattern to be more in line with their accustomed eating patterns and therefore more adoptable," Wade said.

Want to try it out? Here's our beginner's guide to the Mediterranean diet and our ultimate Mediterranean diet shopping list (which you will need to add fresh, lean pork to, if that's of interest).

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-mediterranean-diet-is-becoming-more-meat-friendly

Your article and new folder have been saved!