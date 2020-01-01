Most Americans follow a standard Western diet high in red meat, processed foods, and sugar. Scientists hope that by moderately incorporating one type of red meat into this meal plan, it will become more appealing to a larger group.

Implementing the Mediterranean-pork diet into the broader population would also reduce beef production, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Pork production emits only a fraction of the greenhouse gases compared to beef," Wade said in a news release, "and the Med-Pork diet is really ticking all boxes—taste, health, and environment."

These environmental and cognitive effects combined can create a healthier future for the aging population, who are expected to outnumber children in the coming years. Dementia and cardiovascular health are concerns for seniors, but these new lifestyle changes can support both the brain and the heart.

"We're hoping that more people will find this dietary pattern to be more in line with their accustomed eating patterns and therefore more adoptable," Wade said.

