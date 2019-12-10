mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Your Search For Meaning Throughout Your Life May Affect Your Well-Being

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Washington Post, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.
Do you have meaning in your life?

Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy

December 10, 2019 — 18:01 PM

Feeling like there's meaning to your life isn't just a fluffy philosophical pursuit. A growing body of research suggests having meaning in life can actually affect a person's physical and mental well-being.

A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry analyzed three years of data on over 1,000 adults, spanning from age 21 to over 100 years old. In addition to information about their health, these folks were asked about the degree to which they related to statements like "I am seeking a purpose or mission for my life" and "I have discovered a satisfying life purpose."

The results showed having meaning in your life is linked to better physical and mental health. However, feeling like you're still searching for your meaning was associated with worse mental health and cognitive functioning. 

"Meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and perhaps longevity," Dilip V. Jeste, M.D., one of the researchers behind the study and professor of psychiatry and neurosciences at the University of California–San Diego School of Medicine, said in a news release. "Those with meaning in life are happier and healthier than those without it. … When you find more meaning in life, you become more contented, whereas if you don't have purpose in life and are searching for it unsuccessfully, you will feel much more stressed out."

Interestingly, there was a correlation between age and meaning in the form of an upside-down U-shaped relationship. Younger people in the study tended to not feel like they had meaning in their lives but meaning seemed to increase with age, peaking at age 60.

"When you are young, like in your twenties, you are unsure about your career, a life partner and who you are as a person. You are searching for meaning in life," Jeste explained. "As you start to get into your thirties, forties and fifties, you have more established relationships, maybe you are married and have a family and you're settled in a career. The search decreases and the meaning in life increases."

But after age 60, the presence of meaning decreased. "After age 60, things begin to change," Jeste said. "People retire from their job and start to lose their identity. They start to develop health issues and some of their friends and family begin to pass away. They start searching for the meaning in life again because the meaning they once had has changed."

What's important to know here is that having a sense of meaning in your life really is important and can affect your health, at any age. That said, a person's sense of meaning does tend to change over the course of their lives, and even once you feel like you have a ton of purpose in your life, that can all change with circumstance.

No matter how old you are, finding and having a sense of meaning can be a powerful force for your health in the long term. It's a goal worth prioritizing.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator, journalist, and the sex and relationships editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from Northwestern University and educator...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-meaning-in-life-affects-health-based-on-age-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!