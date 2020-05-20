While COIVD-19 hasn't radically changed their eating habits, it has made mindbodygreen's co-founders and co-CEOs Jason and Colleen Wachob lean on their freezer a bit more. "We're doing fewer trips to the store for produce—we're not going just to pick up kale, so we're relying more on the veggies we have stocked in the freezer," explains Colleen.

And it's not just the veggies they're turning to—it's the "treats" too. "We've always had a lot of frozen veggies, so that hasn't changed, but we do have more things for fun—ice cream, waffles, tortillas, and pizza," says Jason. Thinking about food as "staples" and "fun" is even the way they store things in their freezer: One side has all the practical things including fruit, veggies, and wild fish, and the other has the treats.

Meals that can be made in a hurry are a priority for the Wachobs—with their two young daughters, Ellie and Grace, at home and running mindbodygreen full-time, COVID-19 has meant they have precious little time on their hands. "We're relying more on convenience foods for sure," says Colleen. "Everyone feels a little more lethargic and tired during COVID-19; I have less energy to come home and cook a meal that's going to take 45 minutes, so I'm trying to get a dinner on the table that can be served in 15 to 30." That means leaning into things like tortillas and dressing up pizza to make it healthier. "We try to cook one meal that the whole family can eat, so these are the fan favorites that I know Jason and Ellie will like," explains Colleen.

Here's exactly what they're stocking in their freezer right now—and how they're turning it into family meals.