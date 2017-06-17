How Many Steps Should You Actually Be Walking Every Day?

Research shows that getting fewer than 5,000 steps per day equates to being sedentary, and that adding 3,000 to this baseline, for a total of 8,000 steps, is enough to meet the standard exercise recommendations for healthy adults.

But there are two key requirements. The first is that the 3,000 additional steps need to be taken at a relatively brisk pace of at least 100 per minute, and the second is that they need to be done in increments of at least 10 minutes.

If you don't meet both of these conditions, you could be falling short, even if you get 10,000 steps. For example, in a study of people who had osteoarthritis of the knee or were at high risk for it, more than 75 percent of those who walked at least 10,000 steps a day failed to meet the exercise guidelines.

On the other hand, if you walk briskly and in spurts of 10 minutes or longer, fewer than 10,000 steps may suffice. Whatever the number, try to increase it by setting progressively higher goals for yourself. And for extra credit, use stairs whenever possible. Whether you’re going up or down, you burn more calories per minute than you do while walking on flat ground.