The Mineral That Helps Me Recover From My Workout — STAT

Magnesium is an essential mineral in the body, and yet it's often one of the most deficient. Magnesium deficiency affects 20 to 30 percent of the population—a startling number given that it's found in all of our tissues (including our bones, muscles, and brain) and is needed for over 300 enzyme reactions. "Magnesium is involved in hundreds of metabolic processes in the body including muscle repair and growth, cardiovascular function, and brain health," says Dr. Jaime Schrer. "It also aids the production of ATP, the energy fuel for the body, which is why it becomes such an important mineral for athletes and exercise."

In other words, magnesium is powerful AF. Dr. Mark Hyman has even seen magnesium be used in hospitals to treat life-threatening and emergency situations like seizures and heart failure. "Magnesium is mostly ignored because it is not a drug, even though it is MORE powerful than drugs in many cases."

So what does this have to do with exercise and recovery? Well, according to mbg Collective member Dr. Frank Lipman, frequent symptoms of magnesium deficiency include muscle soreness, spasms, and even muscle cramps. And the best way to reverse a magnesium deficiency, wouldn't you know it, is giving your body magnesium.