mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recovery

The Mineral That Helps Me Recover From My Workout — STAT

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor By Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor

Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of Pennsylvania, with honors in nonfiction.

Image by Cinemalist / Stocksy

March 9, 2019

As a fitness editor, it may not surprise you to hear that I love to work out. But what I don't love (it's a kind of "I like you, don't love you" situation) is spending time recovering. It always feels like an inconvenience—foam rolling, icing, taking days off, all that jazz. That said, there's nothing more frustrating than finishing a workout, getting psyched for the next one, and then being too sore to do it because I didn't give my body what it needed, whether that's rest, stretching, or even post-workout protein.

That's why when I find a recovery tool that actually works, I'm more than happy to go from zero to devotee—and my latest recovery discovery is topical magnesium cream.

Why magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential mineral in the body, and yet it's often one of the most deficient. Magnesium deficiency affects 20 to 30 percent of the population—a startling number given that it's found in all of our tissues (including our bones, muscles, and brain) and is needed for over 300 enzyme reactions. "Magnesium is involved in hundreds of metabolic processes in the body including muscle repair and growth, cardiovascular function, and brain health," says Dr. Jaime Schrer. "It also aids the production of ATP, the energy fuel for the body, which is why it becomes such an important mineral for athletes and exercise."

In other words, magnesium is powerful AF. Dr. Mark Hyman has even seen magnesium be used in hospitals to treat life-threatening and emergency situations like seizures and heart failure. "Magnesium is mostly ignored because it is not a drug, even though it is MORE powerful than drugs in many cases."

So what does this have to do with exercise and recovery? Well, according to mbg Collective member Dr. Frank Lipman, frequent symptoms of magnesium deficiency include muscle soreness, spasms, and even muscle cramps. And the best way to reverse a magnesium deficiency, wouldn't you know it, is giving your body magnesium.

Article continues below

Using magnesium for recovery.

In my experience, taking a magnesium supplement improves my sleep and helps my muscles from getting sore—and topical magnesium cream is an extra boost for my post-workout recovery regimen. As someone with super-tight calves, hamstrings, and quadriceps, my magnesium routine been a game-changer. My frequent charley horses are all but gone, and it helps eliminate restless leg syndrome (no matter how hard I work out!). Want to try it out? Asutra makes a magnesium body butter, $20.95, and if you love taking baths, add in some Epsom salts.

Word of caution: Just like with any vitamin or mineral, make sure to keep track of how much you take—too much magnesium can give some people gastrointestinal or cardiovascular issues, so just make sure to ask your doctor!

Want more info on magnesium? Here are seven signs that you're not getting enough magnesium and some magnesium-filled foods you can eat to get your fix. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor
Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-magnesium-can-help-you-recover-from-a-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!