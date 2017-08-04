How Lying Actually Affects Your Relationships & Health (According To Science)

Yes. I’m calling us liars. But aren’t we practically born liars? The minute we learned to talk, didn’t we figure out how to lie? Whether it was to get out of trouble or get another cookie from Dad when Mom had already said no.

No?

Obviously, lying isn’t something any of us is particularly proud of. It’s why we hide the fact that we lie in the first place. And not only do we hide our lying, we spend an inordinate amount of time trying to justify it, defend it, and/or blame it on anything but our own sneaky and cowardly selves.

But we're not alone.

In a study by Robert P. Lanza, James Starr, and B.F. Skinner (University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University), two pigeons were taught to use symbols to communicate information about hidden colors to each other. When reporting red was more generously reinforced than reporting yellow or green, both birds passed through a period in which they "lied" by reporting another color as red.

So, you see? Even pigeons lie for a "cookie."

We’re trained early on that when we don’t do what we said we’d do or when we’re caught doing something that is frowned upon (e.g., allegedly cutting up all of your (OK, my) mother’s favorite Pucci scarves to make clothes for your Barbie), so long as we feel terrible, look sad, and say we’re sorry (whether we mean it or not), we’re decent people.

Even as adults, most of us still think that as long as we feel guilty that we, for example, didn’t call our mother and we have a legitimate enough excuse to go with it, then we’re doing OK. But here’s a question for you: Does feeling guilty, so long as we have an acceptable excuse, really make us decent humans? Or does it make us, more accurately and simply, well-intended liars? What do you think?