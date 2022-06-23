Do you know how much you’re supposed to be peeing? No, not how often. How much. There's been a pretty pervasive idea floating around that we should all be emptying our bladders whenever we get the chance—but doctors have debunked this myth, revealing that you should actually wait until your bladder is relatively full before using the restroom.

But how can you determine if you’ve waited long enough and are peeing an adequate amount each time you go to the bathroom? Pelvic floor specialist, Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, DPT, recently took to TikTok to set the record straight, clarifying the precise ideal pee stream. And interestingly enough, it does vary depending on your anatomy.