Despite the fact that "social" media has crept into every corner of our lives, we are lonelier and feeling more isolated than ever. And this is not without consequence. Feeling lonely has been shown to be a powerful indicator for increased risk for things like Alzheimer's disease, obesity, anxiety, cardiovascular disease, depression, stroke, high blood pressure, and all-cause mortality (which is death from any cause).

In a recent study, 46% of U.S. adults reported sometimes or always feeling lonely, and only around half of Americans reported that they have meaningful in-person social interactions on a daily basis. This includes things like having a conversation with a friend or spending time with family members. In the world of preventive medicine, it seems clear that, as it relates to doing something about loneliness, the juice is worth the squeeze.

We put our faith in the pharmaceutical industry to develop cures for our various ills, but it seems pretty unlikely that we should expect some kind of magic bullet to help people regain a sense of connection to others and the world around them.

But just because there is no prescription pad quick fix doesn't mean that some interventional approaches may not be helpful. With that in mind, researchers publishing in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunology described their idea for an intervention that might actually help with loneliness.