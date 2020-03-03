No one likes being sick, but some avoid it more than others (even when it’s unhealthy). New research reveals the factors that lead some people to admit they’re sick, while others keep it to themselves.

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience found a link between culture and a person’s perception of “socially appropriate sickness.”

Social scientists from the University of Texas at San Antonio analyzed 1,259 people who had been sick with the flu or a cold within the past year. Participants were asked to rank how sick they felt, from “not sick” to “severely sick.”

Eric Shattuck, Ph.D. and a team of researchers, determined gender, income, and other cultural factors that might influence a person’s sickness. Those who fell into one of three categories were more likely to admit to being sick and why.