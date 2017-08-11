The Emotional Shift That Saved My Marriage

Until I had dealt with my own anger, I couldn't even begin to think about trying to deal with his.

Whenever he got angry, I tried to minimize it. That only made him angrier and always led to some kind of verbal explosion or wall-punching.

It turns out, if he’s not angry at me, I just have to get on his team. And most of the time, his anger isn’t directed at me. It’s anger at other people or situations being spilled out, and I feel it because I’m in the same space. It’s like being in the path of a hurricane. It might not be coming for you, but if you're in its path, you're in trouble.

"Getting on someone's team" in this context means actively listening, offering support, and/or giving advice—depending on what the individual needs in a given moment. It doesn’t matter, in that moment, whether I really understand the problem or not—making him feel heard is all it takes for him to start unwinding.

When he's angry at me, however, it's a whole different ballgame. It feels more like having a revolver pointed directly at me—no question I'm the target of this destructive force.

His anger usually stems from a feeling of being disrespected. In the same way I have to express my feelings of hurt in order to stop feeling angry, he has to express his feelings of being disregarded.

In these situations, the way I "deal with" his anger is just to stay calm and hear him out. I don't do anything or say anything from a place of self-defense or to get a rise out of him; those things are counterproductive. Until the anger has passed, we won't be able to have a safe, healthy conversation about how to avoid that situation in the future.

Someone being angry with you—especially someone you love—can be scary and uncomfortable, and you have to learn how to deal with it. And if it's something you're OK dealing with indefinitely.

If someone's anger ever reaches a point of verbal or physical abuse, know that that is never your fault, nor is it ever something you have to "tolerate." If you're not sure of the definition of an abusive relationship, read more about them here.

In my case, I realized it is something I can deal with. I don't feel abused. My partner feels anger at a different level than I do. While my anger is the size of an ice cube, his is more like the size of an iceberg. By saying nothing, by letting him feel heard, I show him that I respect him.

When it’s all said and done, he feels restored simply because he feels heard. I've shown him that I respect him, even at his worst moments.

No man likes to see a woman cry, just like no woman likes to see a man angry.

(Again, to clarify, I’m not talking about the situations in which someone treats you like a verbal punching bag. In that case, just run. I’m talking about the healthy expression of anger.)

Anger is a valid emotion, and everyone expresses it differently. An emotionally authentic relationship includes anger. That's just the way it goes. Learning how to deal with your anger and your partner's anger can truly make the difference between a relationship that lasts and one that dissolves.