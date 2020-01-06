New Year's resolutions don't have to be all about weight loss and exercise. They can also encourage you to learn something new, like a foreign language. Not only will the lessons serve as a new hobby, but a recent study found that learning a second language can also improve brain health.

The study published in PLOS One was primarily focused on adults with multiple sclerosis but found positive results in healthy participants as well. Learning a second language increased gray matter volume (GMV) in multiple areas of the brain, affecting short-term memory, learning, and environmental recognition in people with MS, as well as cognitive functioning, self-awareness, motor and emotion control in people without.

Researchers from the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria studied 11 adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) with an average disability level of 1.5, according to the Expanded Disability Status Scale. These results were compared to 12 healthy individuals of the same age and sex.

The participants took an eight-week English learning course, in which they attended classes for three hours each week.

People with MS, who had reduced GMV before the course, "were as successful in learning a [second language] in terms of listening comprehension, speaking fluency and vocabulary scores as their healthy counterparts," according to the study.