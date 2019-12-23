How Intermittent Fasting Helps Jennifer Garner Balance Her Life

This type of fasting revolves around exercise and is also known as a "fasted workout." The routine consists of working out first thing in the morning and waiting to eat until post-workout. According to LeVeque, working out when your body is fasting helps to increase human growth hormone and testosterone, which assists with burning fat at a higher speed.

Post-workout, however, LeVeque suggests breaking the fast by eating something protein-packed, like a smoothie. "It's what I recommend to the majority of my clients," LeVeque explained. "Get up and try to make that workout happen in the morning. Then, eat breakfast when you start to feel hungry, not when you're ravenous."

Although research is limited, various recent studies have found the benefits of fasted workouts as a highly effective way to burn fat while exercising, and a recent study discovered that waiting to eat until after a workout can even help balance blood sugar levels.

LeVeque recommends this style of intermittent fasting as a flexible way of following the trend, as lives can get busy, and sometimes you need to let yourself have a break. "Don't just wait to eat until 2 p.m. because that's what you've been told is the way to fast," she says.

Listening to your body is one of the keys to maintaining good health and is the best way to successfully stay in shape, both mentally and physically. As an actress and mother of three, Jennifer Garner leads a busy life, so it's important for her to remain balanced and flexible with her schedule.

We can't wait to see how the IF trend will continue in 2020, and if you're looking for a refresher, check out our beginner's guide to intermittent fasting.