When I first heard people were intermittent fasting to lower inflammation, prevent disease, and lose weight, I was horrified. A perpetual snacker, I love nothing more than lying in bed with a good book and a bowl of popcorn right up until it's time for my head to hit the pillow. Yes, my sheets are pretty crumb-prone, in case you're wondering.

I couldn't fathom going 12 (much less 16 or 20) hours without eating. Surely there had to be another way to get these health benefits! But as I did more research, I started to think intermittent fasters were on to something. I've always been a little alarmed by how desperately I feel like I need food. Logically I know I'll survive if I don't have my green smoothie within half an hour of waking up—truth be told, I'm not even that hungry yet—but my brain has a hard time getting there. Plus, eating late at night had started bothering my stomach and keeping me up at night. As a lifelong insomniac, I wasn't exactly thrilled with this development.

In early February, I decided to give intermittent fasting a try. For one month, I told myself, I would fast for 15 hours every day—my last meal would be at 8 p.m. and my first meal would be at 11 a.m. Six months later, I'm still doing it. Here's why.