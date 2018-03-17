In the midst of illness while working a full-time job in finance, starting my wellness company, and teaching yoga around New York City, I tried every juice cleanse and detox diet I could find to help with the pressure and depression I felt during this time. As soon as I would finish each cleanse or diet, it felt like my efforts were eliminated in the face of the toxins all around me—whether from the subway or the food I ate when I wasn’t home to cook a meal customized to my dietary needs. Most times it felt as though nothing was working.

Intuitively, I knew I needed to sweat to help heal my body from Hashimoto’s, because the thyroid gland, our thermostat, helps us maintain our temperature and overall hormone balance. Sweating is one of our body’s healthiest and most effective ways to eliminate toxins. It’s an essential element of detoxification. However, those with Hashimoto’s and hypothyroid symptoms often are told by their primary care doctor that strenuous exercise is not recommended because it can trigger adrenal fatigue, which is also commonly linked to Hashimoto’s and hypothyroid conditions.

Sweating through infrared sauna therapy is one of the pillars of my proven 5-Step Cleanse to Maximize Thyroid, Adrenal, Immune & Digestive Health. Because infrared light penetrates deeper, the heat pulls out toxins deep under the skin and exfoliates them through the skin—which is amazing for detoxifying and weight loss. Some of the benefits may be noticeable immediately—saunas raise our core body temperature; and thus, our thyroid gland doesn’t have to work as hard to manage our metabolism and warmth. Studies have also shown that saunas can help many chronic conditions like Lyme, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue—and are great for those recovering from addiction or depression. It's wasn't long before the sauna became my place of healing and meditation.