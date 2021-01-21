On the days when I was, as I now know, clinically depressed, seeing these positive, all-loving phrases was like pouring gas on the flame of my pain. It made me feel broken beyond repair.

I suspect I'm not alone in feeling this way: There is some research to show that suppressing difficult feelings and burying emotions can harm mental health. Studies have also found that getting in the habit of accepting challenging emotions can make us more resilient moving forward.

When we don’t allow ourselves to own and process our negative thoughts, they have a way of building up. Judgment does, too. On days when it's impossible to feel good vibes only, we blame ourselves—which can just make us feel bad about feeling bad.

So now, when I notice that reaching for positive thoughts seems to require a ladder I don’t have access to, these are the things I do to care for myself instead: