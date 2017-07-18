The Universe has a way of intervening in things, and eventually my ex was arrested inside my home. I remember crying on my bathroom floor, asking what I needed to do to be happy, to no longer feel like my mind was constantly racing with anxiety and fear. I didn’t want my gut, my heart, or my head to hurt anymore. I was in full surrender mode. That was the moment I first spoke to God.

I began opening up to spirituality and letting the Universe guide me. It started with the simple things—I began taking 30-day challenges, reading books, turning off the TV to listen more. I started doing much more for myself and less for others; I stopped going to bars to watch football on Sundays and instead went to sound baths. I started doing more yoga and less linear activities, I began to embrace my whole body. I began to love myself the way I taught my clients to love themselves. It is true; we teach what it is we need the most.

During this time of regrouping, I lost my best friend, I would later come to learn that he was my Twin Flame. My first love passed away after years of sobriety and addiction, and my world was turned upside down. I had just spent the last two years learning to love myself again and finding inner peace and my person was gone. In that moment I had a choice; I could go back to being that girl on the bathroom floor who was begging for help, or I could grieve for the loss and figure out the true meaning of life. I chose the latter.

After the funeral, I spent about a month in a cloud, just trying to feel and understand, and that’s when a friend called me with a plane ticket to Northern California. It took going to the West Coast and to get quiet, and I set no intention other than to take care of myself. What I thought would be a week away ended up being weeks of healing, spending time in nature, cooking for myself and feeding others from a place of love, crying a lot, asking questions. I continued my journey by completing Reiki healer teacher training, moving on to become a Holy Fire Reiki master, and launching my entire business to be in line with my soul's purpose.