mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty
|
Personal Story

I Went Vegan To Clear My Skin From The Inside Out. Here's What Happened

Calee Shea
Written by Calee Shea

Photo by @caleeshea

I had a pretty tumultuous 2016 (didn’t we all?!). I dropped out of college for a while, moved home, started losing my hair, and put on some weight. And although those felt pretty overwhelming at the time, nothing was as bad as the acne and rosacea that had taken over my skin.

I grew up with a naturopath for a mother. Nutrition was her favorite topic, so I maintained a pretty clean diet and beauty regimen before heading to college. Sure, I had experienced a few hormone-related breakouts throughout my teen years, but this kind of skin issue was one I was completely unfamiliar with.

These were the signs from my skin I couldn't ignore.

Needless to say, this led to a wild first semester of college. Sleepless nights, lots of alcohol, drugstore makeup, and terrible eating habits—all of which my body had never experienced—became my new normal.

I knew something was awry when my skin started aching to the touch. I couldn’t wash it without it cracking open and bleeding, and there was a fine red rash that seemed to be breaking out on almost all of my face. The cysts on my neck and jawline never went away, and I began to fear that I would be scarred forever from my newfound terrible collegiate habits.

This led to a lot of depression and seclusion because I was so embarrassed about my skin. My face was a direct reflection of the turmoil that was going on in my life. I was unhappy and unhealthy, and something had to change.

Article continues below

I had to regain respect for my body and skin.

Photo: @caleeshea

I spent the next six months doing extensive research on skin care. I threw out my synthetic products and gave up my poor eating habits. I started out by going vegan and focusing on a plant-based diet, just to give my system a break. Making these healthy changes was also beneficial to helping me regain respect for my body.

From there, my research led me to the gut and how what we eat directly affects the skin. I started investing in facials and clean skin products. I went to acupuncture and got regular massages. I drank so much water and tea, and I cut out coffee. I meditated and did yoga to reduce my stress levels. I found out where I was deficient in vitamins and supplemented accordingly. I cut out all dairy and gluten, and after a few months of being vegan, I began to reintroduce meat but also ended up cutting out all sugars (even fruit for a while).

Then, I practiced patience.

Between what I was directly putting on my skin and what I was putting into my body, I had a lot of repairing to do. It has been a year and a half, and I am just now getting to embrace healthy, clear skin.

I think that there is a misconception about how long the body takes to heal. We expect "six-week results" or "12-week programs" to be the cure-all, but your body takes time to readjust, especially if you're repatterning habits that are years or decades old. I think more often than not we know exactly what we need; we just sometimes choose not to listen. It isn’t guilt that tells you not to eat the fifth cookie; it always kicks in after. It is your intuiting, knowing that a cookie isn’t essential or helpful to your well-being.

Want to heal your skin from the inside out? Here are seven ways to balance hormones and clarify your skin.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Calee Shea
Calee Shea
Calee Shea is a college student studying psychology, holistic nutrition, and integrative health. She is the founder of caleeshea.com, where she aims to inspire young women to take...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-i-healed-my-skin-with-diet-fitness-and-lifestyle-changes

Your article and new folder have been saved!