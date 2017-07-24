Needless to say, this led to a wild first semester of college. Sleepless nights, lots of alcohol, drugstore makeup, and terrible eating habits—all of which my body had never experienced—became my new normal.

I knew something was awry when my skin started aching to the touch. I couldn’t wash it without it cracking open and bleeding, and there was a fine red rash that seemed to be breaking out on almost all of my face. The cysts on my neck and jawline never went away, and I began to fear that I would be scarred forever from my newfound terrible collegiate habits.

This led to a lot of depression and seclusion because I was so embarrassed about my skin. My face was a direct reflection of the turmoil that was going on in my life. I was unhappy and unhealthy, and something had to change.