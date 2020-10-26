"Environmental conditions like cold or dry air, cold wind, windburn, sunburn, or chronic sun exposure can all irritate the sensitive skin around the nose and cause dryness,” board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., once told us about dry skin around the nose. While it can totally occur from sun damage (peeling sunburns on the nose is just the worst), the condition tends to afflict those in colder, arid environments, Cochran Gathers notes. That’s because the nose is particularly vulnerable to the elements (i.e., dry, cold air), as it sticks out from the face—less so when you’re wearing a face covering, but that mask-induced friction can cause some sensitivity as well.

Which brings us to our next point: As the temperature dips, seasonal allergies commence, and the sniffles come full force (no matter how many immune-supporting teas you sip on), you likely have an endless supply of tissues at your disposal. “If you're constantly rubbing and blowing your nose with tissues, you'll be more prone to dryness and peeling," says Cochran Gathers. Turns out, a nose rubbed raw is one that easily flakes.