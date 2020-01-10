Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife Research found that "wounding" the leaves of plants in the same way insects do resulted in fruit with higher antioxidant levels. While previous research has suggested such a connection, this study was able to find exact proof of these healthier results.

"There was the existing idea proposed by others that insects present in the field in organic farming could cause a stress response in the plant and increase antioxidant compounds," said Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, Ph.D., a horticulture and food scientist at AgriLife. "However, this hypothesis or concept was never tested until now, where we mimicked the damage caused by insects."

For the study, the researchers used strawberry plants, which they "wounded" the leaves of, at different severities, to see how the plants would respond. Plants have a second set of metabolic processes that they can launch as a defense, and in the crops studied, this process started a chain of events that resulted in a higher concentration of antioxidant compounds in the berries.