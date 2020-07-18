How Good Apologies Enhance Our Well-Being, From A Psychologist

A well-made apology enhances your spiritual well-being and potentially expands your range of humanness. In other words, by facing your own mistakes, you can find a greater sense of compassion for others’.

Facing your own failure or error can make your understanding of other people’s failings more complex. Rather than a morally simplistic view, you don’t have to think of other people as either like you or unlike you. By dealing directly with your responsibility to someone you’ve caused pain, you transform wrongdoing into an opportunity for positive change.

When guilt is allowed to push you to make a relationship repair, it becomes transformed into self-respect. As humbling as it can be to face the fact that you’ve been wrong or done wrong, taking your lumps for imperfection—in a productive way—improves your outlook and, effectively, your character.

Your willingness to tackle good apologies can become an example for the people around you. For children in particular, learning about this transformation can have wonderful effects. They often have a natural sense of fairness, sometimes annoyingly so. A child can learn a parallel sense of empathy. If a young person can repair a hurt effectively, only good things follow: increased self-esteem, a more peaceful playroom/classroom/home, and deeper understanding about how our interdependent lives affect one another for good or ill.

These elements form the basis for good relationships with other people. If a child can make things right when they’ve done something wrong or made a mistake that hurt someone, the experience is bone-deep. They internalize a model in which—as in restorative justice—everyone is treated with compassion rather than punishment, which is more likely to promote shame.

Many conflicts between people are more complicated than a four-step model, used once, can fully resolve. Especially when the situations have been ongoing, there are usually hurts and complaints on both sides.

If you are the one taking the first step toward making an apology—regardless of how hurt or angry you are about something the other person did—you must set your own need for an apology aside, temporarily. That’s much harder than it might sound. It requires remembering that the point here is to do what you can do to restore your relationship, while keeping track of your needs, too.