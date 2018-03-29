Getting Rid Of This One Home 'Essential' Totally Changed My Life

As someone who has struggled with issues with food for over 18 years, I used to find it difficult to fully connect to my food and enjoy mealtimes. Having the TV on during meals served as a distraction. Once I removed the TV from my home, I immediately focused more on the nourishing aspects of my food instead of the added background noise. Now, when prepping my meals, I can hear the sounds of the vegetables being cut. When toasting my bread, I can smell the aroma throughout the house. And when I’m eating my meal, I am focusing on the flavors and tastes rather than resorting to auto-pilot, eyes fixed on the television.

Another thing I love about a TV-less space? Now, my husband and I will sit together after a long day and actually talk to each other, hear what the other person has going on, laugh about something we encountered, or discuss upcoming projects. Without the "filler" noise, we can share things that truly interest us. Plus, when you cut out the external noises, we’re given the opportunity to really tune in to ourselves. Think of it like a sort of meditation—a chance to press pause and hear what your mind is sharing with you.

This spring, if you have a TV, I'd recommend at least cutting down on your screen time if you're not ready to get rid of it altogether. Notice what you’re watching on TV and how much of it really adds value to your life.

Typically, we watch a lot of junk just to fill space and take our minds away from where we are in our own lives. And while that’s not always a bad thing, we can be more selective about what we’re allowing into our minds and create the life we are actually living.

After all, each show, each program becomes a thought in our minds. Each thought eventually becomes our actions, and then our realities. So be the creator of your own reality, and choose exactly what noise, what media, what voice, and what relationships you want to invite into your home.

Make your home your own personal quiet sanctuary (for under $100) with this checklist.