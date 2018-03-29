mindbodygreen

Getting Rid Of This One Home 'Essential' Totally Changed My Life

Sara Quiriconi
Registered Yoga Teacher By Sara Quiriconi
Registered Yoga Teacher
A 15-year cancer survivor, Miami-based Sara Quiriconi fell in love with yoga, well-being, and travel for its self-healing properties. An honors graduate with a bachelor's in graphic design from Fairfield University, she is also a certified yoga instructor and certified health coach (Institute for Integrative Nutrition). Quiriconi also authored Living {Cancer} Free.

March 29, 2018
Spring is officially here—and with it comes the time-honored tradition of dusting off winter’s cobwebs and giving our homes a good cleaning. This year, mbg is teaming up with trusted experts across all walks of wellness to provide a full week of spring cleaning inspiration. Today, jet-setting yogi Sara Quiriconi spills the one thing she’s totally banned from her home.

Take a moment and visualize the following scenarios: You wake up in the morning to prep your breakfast or coffee in the kitchen. What do you hear? Your workday is coming to a close, and you’re trying winding down before bed. What do you turn to?

Any thought of a television? You’re not alone! Most of us likely grew up with a TV humming in the background while we ate, lounged, and prepped our food. If you're looking to make a huge difference in your home's energy just by nixing one thing, that trusty TV might be it. I got rid of mine three years ago and have no plans of turning back.

Here are the unexpected ways getting rid of my TV totally changed my life.

As someone who has struggled with issues with food for over 18 years, I used to find it difficult to fully connect to my food and enjoy mealtimes. Having the TV on during meals served as a distraction. Once I removed the TV from my home, I immediately focused more on the nourishing aspects of my food instead of the added background noise. Now, when prepping my meals, I can hear the sounds of the vegetables being cut. When toasting my bread, I can smell the aroma throughout the house. And when I’m eating my meal, I am focusing on the flavors and tastes rather than resorting to auto-pilot, eyes fixed on the television.

Another thing I love about a TV-less space? Now, my husband and I will sit together after a long day and actually talk to each other, hear what the other person has going on, laugh about something we encountered, or discuss upcoming projects. Without the "filler" noise, we can share things that truly interest us. Plus, when you cut out the external noises, we’re given the opportunity to really tune in to ourselves. Think of it like a sort of meditation—a chance to press pause and hear what your mind is sharing with you.

This spring, if you have a TV, I'd recommend at least cutting down on your screen time if you're not ready to get rid of it altogether. Notice what you’re watching on TV and how much of it really adds value to your life.

Typically, we watch a lot of junk just to fill space and take our minds away from where we are in our own lives. And while that’s not always a bad thing, we can be more selective about what we’re allowing into our minds and create the life we are actually living.

After all, each show, each program becomes a thought in our minds. Each thought eventually becomes our actions, and then our realities. So be the creator of your own reality, and choose exactly what noise, what media, what voice, and what relationships you want to invite into your home.

