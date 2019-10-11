Additionally, the researchers point out that more people these days are choosing to become parents with better knowledge of what it entails.

Traditionally, getting married and having kids was just what you did—it's been so expected and normalized that choosing not to have kids has often been met with skepticism and questioning, particularly for women. That pressure to become a parent meant many people likely had kids without truly weighing what it might mean for their lives, their finances, their personal freedom, and their bodies and whether that sacrifice actually makes sense for them.

"Strong social norms…come with side effects," the researchers write. "They nurture and reproduce taboos. For example, pronatalist norms entail the taboo of expressing dissatisfaction with one's role as a parent and mourning one's loss of freedom after the transition to parenthood, which creates and sustains an overly positive public image of parenthood. By silencing critical views of parenthood, taboos systematically bias information and conceal its 'true' costs."

Israeli sociologist Orna Donath's recent research on motherhood has shown the consequences of that overly positive portrayal of parenthood: women who go on to have kids because they feel pressured to do so, and then regret it, and then subsequently get shamed for not enjoying it.

Thankfully, norms have been changing in many parts of the world, and slowly we've finally begun to recognize parenthood as a choice rather than an obligation—and that there are plenty of equally fulfilling life options other than parenthood. As such, those who do choose parenthood these days are actually reaping real satisfaction from it because they're able to choose to have kids out of an earnest desire rather than just because they feel like they "should."

Indeed, this study shows that as we've cleared out all the taboos around not having kids, men and women both with and without children now "all report very similar levels of life satisfaction."