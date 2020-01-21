Work Addiction Is Real: Why Gabby Bernstein Doesn't Work That Hard (Anymore)

In today's fast-paced society, work can be addicting. Especially if you're passionate about what you do, you may want to be constantly bouncing off ideas or checking off tasks on your to-do list (and smartphones make it even easier to always be "on," wherever you are).

Gabrielle Bernstein, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, has suffered from what she dubs a "work addiction." Yes, even the cohost of the Guinness World Record largest guided meditation (along with the famous Deepak Chopra) can experience some burnout!

It took some time to heal from overworking, but she now wholeheartedly believes that less truly is more. "I've done so much less in the last two years than ever in my life, and I've attracted far more than I could possibly imagine," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Here's what a work addiction looks like, according to Bernstein. If you align with any of these signs, it may be time to take that personal day.